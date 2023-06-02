Mermaids will be in San Antonio for limited time in June and you can meet one

SAN ANTONIO – Wish you could be a part of their world? Mermaids will be in San Antonio for a limited time and you have a chance to meet one.

SEA LIFE San Antonio is hosting mermaid adventures with special weekend performances, meet-and-greet appearances, activities and more.

There will be special mermaid and pirate makeovers for kids, which include face painting, keepsake take-home accessories and photo opportunities. Guests are encouraged to reserve their makeover times online in advance of their visit.

“We hope our Mermaid Adventure also helps people learn more about oceans and why it is important that we continue to protect them,” said Kou Vang, SEA LIFE San Antonio General Manager.

Mermaid adventure events will take place Fridays through Sundays on the following dates:

June 2-4

June 9-11

Jule 16-18

“Mermaid Adventure is one of our biggest and most anticipated events at SEA LIFE San Antonio,” said Vang. “We are excited going into our second year that there is so much interest and excitement in mermaids and the underwater world.”

More information regarding performance times and ticket prices can be found at visitsealife.com.

SEA LIFE San Antonio is located downtown at the Shops at Rivercenter located at 849 E. Commerce Street at the street level near the Commerce Street entrance.

Discounted validated public parking is available for the Shops at Rivercenter Crockett Street and Commerce Street parking garages. Guests are asked to bring their printed parking ticket to the SEA LIFE San Antonio admissions counter to receive two hours of parking for only $3, a press release states.