4 people hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A three-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side sent four people to the hospital late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, not far from Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

According to police, firefighters had to cut the doors and roof off of one of the vehicles to get to the four people inside. A woman and a juvenile were two of the individuals sent by EMS to University Hospital, police said.

There is no word on their condition. No other injuries were reported.

SAPD said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash pulled into a nearby gas station and was detained by police on suspicion of DWI. It’s unclear if they’ve since been arrested.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.