Boeing bolsters presence at Port San Antonio with B-52 radar modernization contract

Two Air Force B-52s will undergo radar modernization at Port San Antonio. This is the first time this work has been done on this aircraft.

SAN ANTONIO – Two B-52s from the 307th Bomb Wing will undergo radar modernization as part of a $376 million Boeing contract with the US Air Force at Port San Antonio.

One of the B-52s arrived at the Boeing facility in San Antonio on May 25 to begin receiving the Active Electronically Scanned Array system (AESA), as part of the Air Force’s B-52 Radar Modernization Program, a press release said.

The initial work will be completed on two aircraft, but the second B-52 has not arrived yet.

The radar implementation — the first to be completed on this aircraft — will provide new target tracking capabilities on the surface and in the air. Additionally, the radar will increase system reliability and reduce sustainment costs.

“The arrival of this aircraft is a big deal, and signals the beginning of a key part of our effort to modernize the B-52 fleet,” said Col. Louis Ruscetta, Senior Materiel Leader for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s B-52 Program Office. “AESA will replace 1960s radar technology, and greatly increase the navigation and targeting capabilities of the B-52 in higher threat areas.”

AESA is designed for adaptability and situational awareness while enhancing an upgrade to navigation and targeting abilities.

While the B-52 was initially manufactured by Boeing, Raytheon, an aerospace and defense company, is assisting with the installation process.

“Boeing is the OEM [original equipment manufacturer] for the B-52, so their long-standing history and knowledge of the platform is really critical to making sure we can get this [AESA] out as quickly as possible,” Ruscetta said. We are also working with Raytheon on the radar side. Overall, the partnership helps ensure we have a government off-the-shelf solution that minimizes development and helps reduce both the development and test timelines.”

Installation of AESA is one of the largest upgrades to the B-52 in the history of the fleet. The effort will cost approximately $2.8 billion, with initial operational capability expected in 2027.