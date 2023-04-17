New state-of-the-art office tower in the works for Port San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you have been on social media you’ve likely seen the new architectural plans for Port San Antonio.

And now Port SA is another step closer to finalizing its plans for a new state-of-the-art office tower that will soon be added to its technology campus.

“It’s amazing. I mean, what we’re doing here is really about connecting San Antonio to the Globe and creating opportunities for kids at the foundation,” Will Garrett, vice president of talent and technology development at Port SA said.

Garrett knows first-hand how amazing Port San Antonio has become and the idea of this new high tech tower is only adding to the excitement.

“We are looking at the new building that we’ve just launched for redesign. Well, we expect that is to be is the nicest, most high tech building, not just in San Antonio, not just in Texas, but in the country, if not the world,” Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port SA said.

“Look on two-fold, the type of the talent that all of our 90 employers are trying to attract demands a place of business like this, a place they feel comfortable will get them out of the house. And then, also for the 11-year-old a mile up the road. It’s that type of building, that iconic image that helps that young boy or girl think I want to work there,” Garrett said.

Over the last six years, amazing progression has been seen in San Antonio. So with this new, exciting high tech and beautiful building, Perschbach says it’s really a flight to quality.

“We’re going to have hot yoga studios, we’re going to have fitness centers, we’re going to have balconies. We’re going to have areas where people can work inside or outside. And it really designs those interactions. Most important, we’re working with the employers, because there is a competition for talent,” Perschbach said.

The goal is to have the tower up and running in the next four years, and the reason for all the top tier amenities is simple.

“We’re living in an environment where every employer wants their folks back in the office. Nobody wants to say, come back to the office. So what they’re doing across the country, across the world, is creating work environments where people want to come and spend time,” Perschbach said.

The tower will add to the success the port has seen over the last couple years.

“Since we launched this strategy, this tech port strategy we’ve added over 7,000 jobs on the campus. We’ve built and fully leased over 700,000 square feet of new space. We’ve done six million square feet of other transactions,” Perschbach said.

Between the innovative companies, the captivating museum, and the ongoing ingenuity, the sky is the limit.

“The future is bright. That’s just the start. We said that with our first office building and then our second office building and now the Boeing Center. And I think our new tower is just the next evolution of what we’re going to build in the center of this campus,” Garrett said.