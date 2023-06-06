46 children battling cancer enjoy a surprise-filled day at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Over 40 children undergoing cancer treatment spent the day at SeaWorld San Antonio, enjoying rides, shows, and a special surprise, according to park officials.

The 46 special guests joined in the day of fun as part of a non-profit organization, Sunshine Kids, which is dedicated to providing a variety of programs and events for kids who are receiving cancer care in hospitals across the country at no charge.

Before fastening their seatbelts on rides, the kids started their day with a surprise visit behind the scenes to get up close and meet beluga whales.

46 child cancer patients enjoy a surprise filled day at Sea World San Antonio (Sea World San Antonio)