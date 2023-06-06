Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man in Medina County discontinued

Ronald Fernandez last seen in Natalia on Tuesday afternoon

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE 6/6/23 at 7:35 pm.: This Silver Alert has been discontinued.

(Previously)

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ronald Fernandez was spotted at 2379 State Highway 132 North in Natalia around 1 p.m. in a black 2010 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate LYN5073.

Fernandez is diagnosed with cognitive impairment. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a black and gray button-up shirt, blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers.

Fernandez’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.