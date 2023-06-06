80º

Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man in Medina County discontinued

Ronald Fernandez was spotted at 2379 State Highway 132 North in Natalia on Tuesday afternoon

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Ronald Fernandez last seen in Natalia on Tuesday afternoon (KSAT)

MEDINA COUNTY, TexasUPDATE 6/6/23 at 7:35 pm.: This Silver Alert has been discontinued.

(Previously)

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ronald Fernandez was spotted at 2379 State Highway 132 North in Natalia around 1 p.m. in a black 2010 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate LYN5073.

Fernandez is diagnosed with cognitive impairment. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a black and gray button-up shirt, blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers.

Fernandez’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

