Comedians Dane Cook, Rob Schneider and Matt Rife will be performing in San Antonio this fall

Matt Rife and Dane Cook attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Machine" at Regency Village Theatre on May 25, 2023. (LEFT) Rob Schneider performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on October 18, 2021 in New Brunswick. (RIGHT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three big-name comedians will take the stage in San Antonio this fall.

Dane Cook, Rob Schneider and Matt Rife will all be performing on select dates this October and November at the Majestic Theatre and the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

Comedian Dane Cook is bringing his “The Perfectly Shattered Tour” to the Majestic Theatre with a performance at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets start at $50 for the performance, which is limited to patrons ages 16 and older. General presale tickets will open to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Rob Schneider will be bringing his “The Narcissist Confessions” tour to Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. His performance starts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and is open to all ages. Tickets start at $40 and the general presale opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Matt Rife will be performing for his “ProbleMATTic World Tour,” at Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Nov. 19. Tickets start at $50 and the next presale will open to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday. The first round of presale tickets already sold out.

Majestic Theatre is located at 224 E Houston Street and Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is located at 226 N St Mary’s Street.