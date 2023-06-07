Splash pads you can visit in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Texans are always looking for ways to beat the heat and if you have kids, rivers, lakes or even pools might not be the option you’re looking for.

Splash pads, also known as water playgrounds, are a great way to cool off as the weather heats up.

Splash pads typically come equipped with non-slip surfaces and have a number of fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.

Here is a list of splash pads you can visit in and around the San Antonio area:

Morgan’s Wonderland Inspiration Island

Northview - The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 100 Randolph Plaza in Universal City. Access to the splash pad is free.

Park West - The splash pad at the park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 600 N Vaughan Avenue in Seguin. Access is free.

The Pearl - The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Pearl located on Pearl Parkway in San Antonio. Access is free but parking might cost money depending on how long you stay and what time you visit.

in San Antonio. Access is free. The city website states that the splash pads will be closed daily for scheduled maintenance from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pearsall Park - There are two splash pads open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 5102 Old Pearsall Roadin San Antonio. Access is free. The city website states that the splash pads will be closed daily for scheduled maintenance from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Schlitterbahn - Sea Creature Cove at Schlitterbahn has giant mushrooms that spray water over kids and a dragon that blasts water from its snout. The park is open daily during varying hours at 400 N. Liberty Avenue in New Braunfels. Daily tickets start at $48 for kids.

SeaWorld San Antonio - Little Bird’s Splash at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Bay of Play has 22 water elements like bubblers, geysers, jets, dumping buckets and more. Tickets start at $50 each. The park is open daily at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - Splash Water Springs at Six Flags Fiesta Texas’s Hurricane Harbor is a water playground for kids. The park is open daily starting June 10. General water park admission is as low as $7 and requires a separate admission ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Tickets start at $40 for general admission.

Stage Stop Park - The Selma splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It’s located at 9374 Valhalla Drive. Access is free.

Voight Park - The splash pad is open from 5-8 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Access to the splash pad is free. There is a pool at the park as well but passes are required for non-residents. Voight Park is located at 700 El Portal Drive.

Please note - hours for splash pad access at certain city parks may differ from the hours the park itself is open.

Check out the weather before you head out to play and don’t forget your sunscreen.