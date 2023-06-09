Orchard at San Antonio elementary school to promote healthy eating, provide education opportunities

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio community members came together to plant fruit trees at Huppertz Elementary School Friday morning.

“We have plums, figs, peaches, pecans, grapefruits, limes,” said Dominic Dominguez, chief operating officer at Gardopia Gardens.

Dominquez helped guide volunteers through the planting process by the school’s playground.

“We will have an educator come out here and provide number on education, but also the care of these trees and make sure their longevitiy is there,” Dominiguez said.

The school already has a food pantry, so the fruits that grow on these trees will bring additional source of nutrients for the community.

“All these are very important for fiber, but also Vitamin C and just nutrient calorie dense food,” Dominiguez said.

Ernest & Young of San Antonio donated 100 trees to celebrate their centennial.

Fifty trees were given to Huppertz Elementary in San Antonio ISD. Another 50 were given to Wilson Elementary School in Edgewood ISD.

Residents believe these trees could make a big impact on the lives of the students and this community for many years to come.

“I think it’s awesome. I think the community really needs it,” said David Chavana, San Antonio Resident.