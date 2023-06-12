160 goats returning to ‘mow’ 6+ acres at Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – A herd of goats is going to bleat their way through Brackenridge Park this week as they “mow” down nearly 7 acres of overgrowth.

San Antonio city officials said 160 goats will do some natural yard work on Wednesday, June 14, to help address dense overgrowth at the park in a natural and eco-friendly way.

“Goats are natural climbers and adept at scaling hills and mountains with ease, making them an ideal choice for clearing challenging park landscapes,” a press release states. “They can go places where it is unsafe or unsuitable for humans and heavy machinery.”

This isn’t the first time goats have helped tackle the overgrowth at the park.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department hired previously 150 goats to assist with clearing out overgrown vegetation in May 2022.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy is working with Rent-A-Ruminant Texas, which provides a workable alternative to traditional land clearing, chemicals, or commercial mowing.

A large portion of the herd comes from animal rescues and private adoptions and includes eight different breeds of goats, including Nubian, Boer, Kiko, Savanna and Nigerian Dwarf, city officials said.

The goats are individually named and are ages 1-10, according to a press release.

The City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Department reviewed and approved the permit for the contracted livestock operation, which allows for the humane use of the animals to clear vegetation at Brackenridge Park.