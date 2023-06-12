Man shot while driving to work has a warning for other drivers

An 18-year-old man driving to work Sunday morning is now recovering after being shot in the hand and leg. Now, he has a message for other drivers.

Just after 2 a.m., the man, who asked us not to identify him, was driving his usual route to his job at Amazon.

He said he was caught off guard when a driver inside what looked like a Dodge Challenger started speeding around him, trying to cut him off.

Both cars then began exiting 151 onto Highway 90.

“I slowed down, he got on the right and he had rolled his window down. He started talking, so I rolled down mine,” he said.

The teen said that’s when the driver in the Challenger pulled out a gun.

“I put my hands up and said, ‘Chill bro, I am just trying to get to work,’” he said.

Scared, the man took off. As he drove away, he heard his back window shatter from the gunshots.

He said seven to 10 bullets went through his car. Police said he was shot in his hand and leg.

“I was screaming, ‘No way, no way this is happening,’” he said.

The man just got back from the hospital and now he wants other drivers to steer clear of dangerous drivers.

“Try to ignore (them) as best you can. Do not engage in any conversation,” he said.

San Antonio police are still looking for the driver of the Challenger.

For now, the man said he will need surgery for his hand and he is out of work while he recovers.

