SAPD: Suspect trys to cut off car, shoots teen driver multiple times

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot multiple times on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Highway 90 near 36th Street.

The teen driver told police he was on the expressway when a Dodge Challenger tried to cut him off, and someone in the car, believed to be the driver, started shooting at him.

Police said the teen was shot in the left hand and thigh.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.