88º

LIVE

Local News

SAPD: Suspect trys to cut off car, shoots teen driver multiple times

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Highway 90 near 36th Street.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD
Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November. (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot multiple times on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Highway 90 near 36th Street.

The teen driver told police he was on the expressway when a Dodge Challenger tried to cut him off, and someone in the car, believed to be the driver, started shooting at him.

Police said the teen was shot in the left hand and thigh.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email