Man holds 69-year-old victim in chokehold at knifepoint during store robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who held a 69-year-old man in a chokehold at knifepoint during a store robbery Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South Flores Street.

Police said an unknown man grabbed the victim from behind and put his arm around his neck, and put a box cutter to his throat. That’s when the man demanded all the money from the cash register.

A store clerk was able to use a bat to free the victim and get the box cutter away from the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

SAPD searched the area but was unable to locate them.