Battlehawks narrowly defeat Brahmas to clinch home-field advantage for conference title game

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 01: Calvin Turner #84 of the San Antonio Brahmas runs with the ball as Mike Rose #27 of the St. Louis Battlehawks works to make a tackle during the first quarter at The Dome at America’s Center on June 01, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/UFL/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The San Antonio Brahmas won their last three games, forcing a ‘winner gets home-field’ battle against the St. Louis Battlehawks in the upcoming XFL conference title game.

Brahmas were down 10-0 coming out of halftime.

San Antonio quarterback Quinton Dormady, stepping in for the injured Chase Garbers, made an impact, swiftly connecting with Jontre Kirkland on consecutive plays to push the Brahmas into the red zone.

That’s where Morgan Ellison punched in a six-yard touchdown to put San Antonio finally on the board.

St. Louis struggled to slow down the Dormady-Kirkland connection. Later in the matchup, Dormady threaded the needle to Kirkland for a 37-yard touchdown, making it a one-point game.

However, the Brahmas would fail on the two-point conversion attempt after their first try was overturned with a super challenge.

San Antonio would get the ball back with a minute to go, but their 51-yard field goal attempt was no good.

In a nail-biting finish, the Battlehawks emerged victorious with a score of 13-12. This means that St. Louis will now host the Brahmas in the conference championship game next Sunday.