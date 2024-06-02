Johnson baseball advances to state after defeating O’Connor in regional final

Aidan Carter pitched a complete game as the Jaguars scored nine unanswered runs to win the regional championship 10-2.

Win or go home, that’s what was on the line on Saturday afternoon for the O’Connor Panthers and the Johnson Jaguars in Game 3 of the Class 6A UIL regional final.

In the bottom of the second inning, Marcus Morales chops one up the middle. The Jaguars got the out, but Diego Villareal got home safely to take a 2-1 lead for the Panthers.

From then on, it was all Johnson. Chad Pantuso drove one into deep left field with plenty of room to bring Elvis Estrada home from second base.

The 6A state semifinals will be played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock next Friday.