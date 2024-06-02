91º
Johnson baseball advances to state after defeating O’Connor in regional final

The 6A state semifinals begin next Friday at Dell Diamond

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Johnson, O'Connor, Big Game Coverage, Baseball
Aidan Carter pitched a complete game as the Jaguars scored nine unanswered runs to win the regional championship 10-2. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Win or go home, that’s what was on the line on Saturday afternoon for the O’Connor Panthers and the Johnson Jaguars in Game 3 of the Class 6A UIL regional final.

In the bottom of the second inning, Marcus Morales chops one up the middle. The Jaguars got the out, but Diego Villareal got home safely to take a 2-1 lead for the Panthers.

From then on, it was all Johnson. Chad Pantuso drove one into deep left field with plenty of room to bring Elvis Estrada home from second base.

Aidan Carter pitched a complete game as the Jaguars scored nine unanswered runs to win the regional championship 10-2.

The 6A state semifinals will be played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock next Friday.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

