Headed to the Bexar County Courthouse? You may want to give yourself some extra time to get there

SAN ANTONIO – Jurors and visitors to the Bexar County Courthouse are being urged to give themselves some extra time to get there due to a road construction project in the downtown area.

According to a news release, a reconstruction project of South Flores Street from West Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard to West Commerce Street is scheduled from June 19 through July 19, weather permitting.

The construction project will mainly impact people visiting the Bexar County Courthouse, particularly individuals summoned for jury duty and others seeking out county resources. In-person jury pools resumed earlier this year in March, and will continue to convene in person throughout the duration of the street improvements.

Visitors are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, explore alternative parking options, and consider utilizing public transportation during this period.

The Bexar County South Flores Parking Garage will remain open to the public and employees.

Bexar County facilities will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

For more information regarding jury services, parking, and courthouse activities, click here.