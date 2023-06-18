Texas mother arrested after dangling child out of third-story window, constable says

Gre’Ondria Whitfield is charged with child endangerment, agg. assault with a deadly weapon.

HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas mother was arrested after authorities said she dangled her four-month-old child out of a third-story apartment window on Friday.

The incident happened at the Venti apartment complex, located in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard in the Houston area.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman, deputies received multiple reports of the woman, identified as Gre’Ondria Whitfield, dangling her child out of her apartment window.

When deputies arrived, they quickly got the child to safety.

According to Herman, a fight also broke out between deputies and Whitfield at the scene and she pulled a loaded firearm, threatening to shoot.

No injuries were reported and Whitfield was arrested on a charge of child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and the child has since been released to a guardian, who was at the scene, according to officials.

Whitfield remains in the Harris County Jail and her bond is set at $40,000.