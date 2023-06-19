Child come home with head lice? Here’s what to do.

Sports, camps, sleepovers, and family vacations make the summer prime time for head lice to thrive.

Every year, 6 million to 12 million children get head lice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But don’t panic. As annoying as the bugs are, they’re not dangerous.

“Lice don’t transmit disease, but they can spread easily from person to person, and their bites can make the scalp itchy and irritated. And sometimes the scratching can lead to infection,” said Consumer Reports’ Catherine Roberts.

If a friend, relative, or your child’s school or camp reports a head lice infestation, inspect your child right away. Look for tiny yellow or white eggs, or nits.

“Over-the-counter products like permethrin are unlikely to offer much relief because many lice are now resistant to that chemical and others. And certain other prescription pesticide treatments, like Malathion and Lindane, can have concerning side effects,” Roberts said.

Some studies show that a non-pesticide ingredient, dimethicone, found in products such as Nix Ultra and LiceMD, can kill lice by suffocating them.

One of the best methods for treating lice is combing them from wet hair as long as your child can tolerate it. If not, also effective are prescription topicals Spinosad and Natroba, and over-the-counter topical Ivermectin, according to Roberts.

For combing nits out, you’ll need to shampoo the hair first, then use a lubricant like a conditioner or olive oil to make it easy to comb. Separate the hair into small sections. Then use a thin-toothed metal comb, concentrating on the areas close to the scalp.

As you work, wipe the comb on a paper towel and inspect for lice. Keep combing until you no longer find any, then rinse your child’s hair with water.

You’ll want to repeat the same process every three to four days for several weeks. That’s because the eggs may still hatch for up to a week. A good rule to follow is to continue combing for two weeks after the last adult insect is found. And if your child has head lice, all household members should be checked and treated, if necessary.

*Consumer Reports contributed to this report.