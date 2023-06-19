Man hit, killed by vehicle on Highway 90; driver detained on suspicion of DWI, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was detained on suspicion of DWI after allegedly hitting and killing a man on a West Side highway late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 90 westbound, just before the Cupples Road exit.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim in the middle of the main lanes of the highway, in a place where pedestrians are not allowed. The man was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man exited Cupples Road and the driver called police. Officers located the driver and took them into custody on suspicion of DWI, after being evaluated at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released.

The man killed has not been identified, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.