Youth mental health classes in San Antonio empowering teens with healthy relationship tools

SAN ANTONIO – A survey through the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District showed at least one in five teenagers is struggling with their mental health.

That’s why experts across the city are offering new classes for teenagers – empowering them and improving their communication skills.

Latoya Morgan said her two children became closed off and consumed by screen time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic came, they, I noticed that emotionally they were held back,” Morgan said.

That’s why she enrolled them in the Bridges to Care Program through the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.

Mental health specialists bring these classes to nearly 80 faith-based congregations around San Antonio.

Morgan said her kids started opening up after the classes.

“Now it’s more like, okay, well, this is what’s going on in school. This is what’s going on with my friends. Like, it’s just more conversation is being had since she’s been helping us all together with expressing themselves,” Morgan said.

The classes teach mindfulness, boundaries and elevating communication in relationships.

Donna Acosta, with NAMI, said these lessons give teenagers a lifelong tool belt.

“It is about empowering our youth with knowing the language and how to talk about what’s going on for themselves and how to identify those trusted adults to be able to reach out to and help them support them,” Acosta said.

Parents are kept in the loop about the lessons. Morgan said she’s learning along with her children.

“It just seems like they’re able to learn how to express themselves, because even as adults, we don’t know how to express ourselves sometimes,” Morgan said.