Have you seen him? BCSO searching for missing 44-year-old man

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 44-year-old man last seen Sunday.

Lamar Raul Coleman was last seen around 11 p.m. on June 18 in the 7000 block of Beech Trail in northeast Bexar County.

Coleman is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Additionally, officials say he has a speech impairment.

BCSO said he was last seen wearing a blue or red shirt with blue jeans and green Air Max tennis shoes.

Deputies say the 44-year-old man has a health condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.