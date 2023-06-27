Man wounded in shooting outside his home on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brady Boulevard, not far from Patton Boulevard and Highway 90.

According to police, a man in his 30s had come out of his house after hearing someone in a car, honking. That’s when, police say, the man was standing near his gate when someone shot him in the arm.

Police said he didn’t know he had been shot until he went back inside. A motive is not currently known.

SAPD said a woman inside the home did give conflicting info and told them he walked down to the car where he was shot. The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, with a non-life-threatening wound.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not provided.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.