77º

LIVE

Local News

Man wounded in shooting outside his home on West Side, SAPD says

Incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. 1100 block of Brady Boulevard

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
Brady Boulevard shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brady Boulevard, not far from Patton Boulevard and Highway 90.

According to police, a man in his 30s had come out of his house after hearing someone in a car, honking. That’s when, police say, the man was standing near his gate when someone shot him in the arm.

Police said he didn’t know he had been shot until he went back inside. A motive is not currently known.

SAPD said a woman inside the home did give conflicting info and told them he walked down to the car where he was shot. The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, with a non-life-threatening wound.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not provided.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter