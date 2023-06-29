95º

Local News

Uvalde’s new Children’s Bereavement Center is officially open

The center is located at 319 N. Getty next to the St. Philip’s Episcopal church

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Children's Bereavement Center, Uvalde, Robb Elementary, Mental Health

UVALDE – After several months of construction, we are getting our first look inside the newly finished Children’s Bereavement Center in Uvalde.

The center has been helping kids and their families since the shooting at Robb Elementary last year.

“From that horrible day that happened a year ago and the tragedy and that -- what a blessing that has come to our community with the Children’s Bereavement Center,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

In a small white building, down the block from the plaza lined with crosses, the newly completed center sits.

“The kids take this place as their own, it’s their home,” said Brenda Faulkner, the Uvalde program director for CBCST, while showing KSAT the large art room.

For a year, the CBCST has been working out of temporary facilities in the community.

Now, they have a permanent address.

”It won’t be as confusing for our families to be able to say we’re home — 319 N Getty, you don’t have to go any place else,” Faulkner said.

The space, which was donated by the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church next door, can fit five counselors at a time. They have room for art and play therapy.

“When a child comes into the center, they get a teddy bear and they get a quilt,” Faulkner said.

The work being done for the kids is consistent.

“They help us to understand that it’s OK sometimes to cry,” 10-year-old Unica Flores said.

”I learned that it’s OK to share your emotions, but it’s also OK to cry,” John Luke Cruz, also 10, shared.

“We have this little circle, and we take turns like talking,” Levi Cervantes said.

It gives them a safe place to grieve, remember and begin to heal after the tragedy of May 2022.

”I miss my cousin Xavier, I miss my friend Jayce, my friend Rojelio, Makenna, Jackie,” Leighla Cruz said. “They’re just outgoing and kind people.”

Find more Uvalde coverage on KSAT.com here

