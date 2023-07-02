San Antonio elementary school wins nationwide contest for new playground

Students at Frank Madla Elementary School will soon be all smiles after the school won a nationwide contest for a new playground.

The elementary school will receive $100,000 for a new colorful playset as part of the “Recess Redo” contest on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

According to a previous KSAT report, students at Frank Madla Elementary said they have no shaded areas when playing outdoors and that they haven’t had a playset since 2010.

When the school district moved to build a new cafeteria, the playground was removed and never replaced.

