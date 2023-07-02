93º

San Antonio elementary school wins nationwide contest for new playground

Frank Madla Elementary School won the contest on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Students at Frank Madla Elementary School will soon be all smiles after the school won a nationwide contest for a new playground.

The elementary school will receive $100,000 for a new colorful playset as part of the “Recess Redo” contest on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

According to a previous KSAT report, students at Frank Madla Elementary said they have no shaded areas when playing outdoors and that they haven’t had a playset since 2010.

When the school district moved to build a new cafeteria, the playground was removed and never replaced.

To learn more about the contest, follow this link.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

