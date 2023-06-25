100º

Two elementary schools hoping to win Kidd Kraddick Morning Show ‘Recess Reset’ Contest

The winner will receive $100,000 for a new colorful playset.

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Madla Elementary School and Spring Meadows Elementary School students are hoping to win a nationwide contest.

Students at Frank Madla Elementary said they have no shaded areas when playing outdoors and spend their recesses playing with basketballs or chasing each other on the concrete.

Those students haven’t had a playset since 2010.

When the district moved to build a new cafeteria, the playground was removed and never replaced.

The last day to vote is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 28.

The winner will be announced Thursday morning on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

To cast your vote, follow this link.

