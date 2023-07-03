Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man had to be cut out of his vehicle by firefighters following a crash on the city’s South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Moursund Boulevard, not far from Pleasanton Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the male driver for an unknown reason hit the side of the bridge and then rolled his vehicle. Firefighters had to extract the man after he became pinned inside, police said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.