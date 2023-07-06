San Antonio man, 62, arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A San Antonio man was arrested Thursday for the sexual assault of a child, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Felix Marfil, 62, is charged with sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

The victim said Marfil inappropriately touched her after she went to a bedroom to receive a toy.

Marfil’s wife called out to the girl and interrupted the alleged assault.

Marfil’s wife determined, from comments the victim made, that something inappropriate had occurred. She reported the incident to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Felix Marfil, 62, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

As their investigation was underway, BCSO was made aware of admissions that Marfil made to the victim’s mother over text messages.

“There’s some text messages [that are] apologetic in nature, but admitting to having conducted some of these inappropriate sexual assaults against this little girl,” Salazar said in a press conference.

Based on the admissions and the victim’s testimony, an arrest warrant was filed.

Marfil was arrested on Thursday.

Additionally, Salazar noted there were indications that Marfil may have been involved in similar activities with young children from several decades ago.

“We believe this suspect works in healthcare,” Salazar said.

Salazar encouraged anyone who may have been assaulted or affected by Marfil to call the Bexar County non-emergency dispatch line at 210-355-6000.

Marfil is currently being booked. His bond is not currently set.