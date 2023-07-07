Christmas in July festival to return to the Uvalde community

UVALDE – The 2nd annual health festival hosted by Community Health Development will happen this weekend.

The event began last year to help the Uvalde community following the Robb Elementary tragedy. The focus of the event is to promote health and well-being.

“The aim is to bring them together. We will never be able to correct what’s happened. It’s done,” Mayela Castanon, CEO of CHDI, said.

The first 1,000 families at the festival will receive a free health bag filled with items from CHDI, the San Antonio Food Bank and the Texas Diaper Bank.

“We are honored to continue partnering with Community Health Development Inc. to support the health and well-being of Uvalde County residents,” Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation President, said.

In addition to the healthy bags, there will also be activities for kids, educational health sessions and medical screenings.

“We invite families in the Uvalde community to participate in a day that promotes long-term health and wellness,” Castanon said.

CHDI and Equality Health Foundation, along with Centene Charitable Foundation and Superior HealthPlan, continue to invest in the long-term well-being of the Uvalde community.

Following the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School, the foundations helped break ground on a $7.9 million state-of-the-art multipurpose community center that will open in 2024 and offer a space for medical care, behavioral health services, youth development resources and college/job preparation.

The festival will happen tomorrow, July 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Uvalde County Fairplex located at 215 Veterans Lane in Uvalde.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.