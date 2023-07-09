Crime Stoppers seeking tips on suspects who robbed Walmart store last month

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Walmart store last month.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m., Friday, June 16, at a Walmart in the 900 block of Bandera Road.

Police said the suspects walked into the store and grabbed several items.

They then tried to leave the store with the items in-hand, officials said.

A Walmart employee, a 57-year-old man, tried to confront the suspects outside and one of the suspects pulled a gun, according to police.

No injuries were reported. The suspects then took off from the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Tips can be made anonymously and any information that helps lead to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $5,000.

