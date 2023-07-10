Teen critically injured in shooting at far West Side home, SAPD says

SAPD responds to shooting at a far West Side home in the 10500 block of Breeds Hill on July 10, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one teen hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a far West Side home in the 10500 block of Breeds Hill.

Police said a man, believed to be between 18 to 19 years old, was shot in the leg by another man, also believed to be 18 to 19.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim is not cooperating, but police are speaking with a witness.

SAPD is still searching for the suspect who fled on foot.