SAPD partners with company to help residents get broken head lights, tail lights fixed

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has announced a new partnership that will replace some warning or citations that were previously issued to motorists by officers.

The partnership “Lights On” is with a Minnesota-based company that aims to get people help with their cars, rather than have them just have to pay money.

“(The program), it’s intended to improve community relations, to not fear the police, and help someone out financially when they have to get their car repaired,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Through the partnership, SAPD officers will now give out vouchers to those who have broken head lights and tail lights, instead of issuing a warning or citation.

Sherman Patterson, Vice-President of Lights On, said the program is specifically designed to help with a public safety issue, while offering a positive interaction between both police and community.

“If someone has a blown headlight at night, that can cause severe injury or even death,” Patterson said.

The concept of the program started back in 2017. Patterson said just one voucher can change a life.

“Instead of saying what are you stopping me for, their phones come out and they say, can I take a picture with you?” Patterson said. People are talking with each other, not at each other, so the humanity is there.”