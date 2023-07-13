93º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested after police find multiple videos, photos of child porn on his phone, affidavit says

Damion Segovia was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
Damion Segovia mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday morning after police discovered several images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

Damion Segovia, 26, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography. Jail records show his bond is set at $100,000.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Segovia states that he knowingly purchased pornography showing an underage victim.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators tracked down Segovia on June 15 at his residence in the 100 block of John Page Drive on the Northwest side near Balcones Heights where Segovia refused to let deputies search his smartphone.

A subpoena was ordered and the phone was seized. Digital forensic examiners then obtained a search warrant for the device and discovered photos and videos depicting child pornography on Segovia’s phone, according to an affidavit.

A third-degree felony conviction carries a possible sentence of 2-10 years in prison in Texas.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email