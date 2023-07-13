Man arrested after police find multiple videos, photos of child porn on his phone, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday morning after police discovered several images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

Damion Segovia, 26, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography. Jail records show his bond is set at $100,000.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Segovia states that he knowingly purchased pornography showing an underage victim.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators tracked down Segovia on June 15 at his residence in the 100 block of John Page Drive on the Northwest side near Balcones Heights where Segovia refused to let deputies search his smartphone.

A subpoena was ordered and the phone was seized. Digital forensic examiners then obtained a search warrant for the device and discovered photos and videos depicting child pornography on Segovia’s phone, according to an affidavit.

A third-degree felony conviction carries a possible sentence of 2-10 years in prison in Texas.