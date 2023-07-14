Registered sex offender arrested after picking up young female at her home, deputies say

Jarrod Gaines Kirkus, 40, of Marion, was booked on July 12.

COMAL COUNTY – A registered sex offender is in custody after Comal County deputies said he was caught picking up a young female at her home late last month.

Jarrod Gaines Kirkus, 40, of Marion, was arrested Wednesday for the incident stemming from late June.

Kirkus is charged with child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct, a first-degree felony, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

It’s unclear what Kirkus’s relationship was with the juvenile.

Deputies said they learned Kirkus is a registered sex offender in Guadalupe County and that he lures his victims through the Snapchat app.

Anyone who may have been a victim is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-643-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

Tips can also be made online at P3tips.com and can be anonymous.