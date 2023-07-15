91º

Man shows up to random home near Blue Star Arts Complex after being shot, police say

Victim was shot in the leg

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital Friday after showing up at a home near the Blue Star Arts Complex just south of downtown saying he’d been shot.

San Antonio police said the victim knocked on the door of a home around 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Rehmann Street asking for help because he had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, officers said.

Police canvased the area and found no signs of a shooting and believe the man was shot at another location.

No suspects have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

