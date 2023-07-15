Police asking for help identifying person of interest in aggravated robbery

San Antonio Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for some assistance in identifying a person of interest.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in an aggravated robbery that took place earlier this month.

According to police, a victim was putting air in his tires at a gas station in the 2800 block of Vance Jackson near Future Drive on July 6, when two male suspects approached him with guns drawn.

The victim told police the suspects demanded his property and the keys to his vehicle, which he gave them. The suspects then fled the location in the victim’s car.

Police said within hours of the robbery, a person of interest was seen using the victim’s bank cards at various retail outlets.

Video from these transactions shows the same person of interest using the cards.

The person of interest seen in the videos appears to have tattoos on his forearms and chest, SAPD said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo at the top of this article is asked to call Det. Robert Valadez of the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0321 or call the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

All information will remain anonymous.