‘It’s a tragic story’: Bodies of 2 children recovered from San Jacinto River, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area family is heartbroken after two children drowned while swimming in the San Jacinto River, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 9 p.m., Saturday, to the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road in Crosby for a drowning near Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach.

A 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl went swimming in the area and never resurfaced, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

A marine and dive team used a robot with sonar capabilities and a K-9 officer to search the area, the HCSO said.

Around midnight, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they recovered the bodies of the children.

“Recovery happened just past midnight. It’s a tragic story,” Gonzalez said.

The identities of the children haven’t been released.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.