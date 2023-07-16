‘It’s a tragic story’: Bodies of 2 children recovered from San Jacinto River, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area family is heartbroken after two children drowned while swimming in the San Jacinto River, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called around 9 p.m., Saturday, to the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road in Crosby for a drowning near Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach.
A 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl went swimming in the area and never resurfaced, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.
A marine and dive team used a robot with sonar capabilities and a K-9 officer to search the area, the HCSO said.
Around midnight, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they recovered the bodies of the children.
“Recovery happened just past midnight. It’s a tragic story,” Gonzalez said.
The identities of the children haven’t been released.
