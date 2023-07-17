2 men hospitalized after being shot on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital after being shot outside a home on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 6200 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South Acme Road and Monterrery Park after receiving word of two people wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find one man with a gunshot wound to the leg and another with a gunshot wound to the chest. They were taken by ambulance to University Hospital, with one with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two men were at the corner home when they were shot, but their stories are not adding up. They told officers it was a drive-by shooting, but there was no evidence to support it, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.