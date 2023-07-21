Adults 60 years and older can request a box fan at no cost

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County encourages all residents to call the free, anonymous 2-1-1 Helpline to be connected to resources that can provide relief from the record-breaking heat we are experiencing this summer.

SAN ANTONIO – United Way, Bexar County and community partners have teamed up to provide a little relief during the summer months.

Seniors over the age of 60 or people with a disability, and who are in critical need can request a box fan at no cost by calling the United Way at 211.

The box-fan program relies on donations. Anyone who would like to help can donate or contribute financially toward the purchase of a 20-inch boxed fan.

The following are the drop-off locations for fan donations:

San Antonio Fire Department stations (except Station 23 at the Airport) - For donations of fewer than five 20″ box fans.

St. Stephen’s CARE Center - For donations of five or more 20″ fans. Located at 2127 S. Zarzamora Street. Donations are accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Financial donations can be made by sending a check of any amount payable to “Project Cool c/o Catholic Charities” to: Catholic Charities of San Antonio, 202 W. French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County launched its first campaign in 1940 and has grown into the largest private investor in health and human services programs in San Antonio and Bexar County. United Way focuses on preparing children for school and life, helping students graduate and succeed, strengthening the well-being of individuals and families, and providing safety-net services. United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County also operates the 2-1-1 Helpline, Mission United and fosters volunteerism through the Volunteer Center at United Way.

