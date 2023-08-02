Driver detained after vehicle crash into big rig on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver was detained following a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:45 am. on Loop 410 near North Vandiver Road, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the woman crashed her vehicle into the side of an 18-wheeler that was in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410. There were no reported injuries.

SAPD said the woman was detained by officers after the crash. Police did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the cal.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.