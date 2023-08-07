Bexar County crews fight RV fire in Von Ormy

Bexar County emergency responders arrived at an RV home that went up in flames on Monday morning in Von Ormy. The fire broke out just minutes before 11 a.m. in the 12800 block of Trawalter Lane.

VON ORMY, Texas – Bexar County emergency responders arrived at an RV home that went up in flames on Monday morning in Von Ormy.

The fire broke out just minutes before 11 a.m. in the 12800 block of Trawalter Lane.

A neighbor quickly caught the scent of the smoke and spotted the flames, prompting them to call for help.

“My grandson looks towards the back over where I’m standing, and he said, ‘No, Grandpa, there’s a fire going on.’ I turned around and, ‘Oh, my God,’ that’s when I saw a big ol’ fire going on. Their RV was burning, and it was just crackling, and tires were burning,” said Louis Reyna.

The battalion chief at the scene said they had no problem with the fire hydrant and accessing it, but Reyna said they were met with some challenges getting to the fire.

“The fire department got here real early, but they couldn’t get back here. They couldn’t get to the back because the fire truck was too big. So they had to call to get the other smaller fire truck to come in through, and I mean, it took them a while, but they got here luckily in time,” said Reyna.

The flames quickly spread onto his land. Reyna said his actions late last week kept the fire from spreading even further.

“I cut my grass. My wife told me, ‘Go and cut the grass.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, it’s too hot. It’s 100 degrees.’ She said, ‘Cut it because you never know what’s going to happen.’ We’ve seen on the news fires going on left and right, and reluctantly I cut it. But you know what? Now I think, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’ and thank my wife that I did. If not, what would have happened?” said Reyna.

The battalion chief said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here