Suspects sought after homeowner shot during argument with ex-roommate, SAPD says

SAPD investigates shooting in the 400 block of Juanita St. on August 7, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who shot a homeowner during an argument on the city’s West Side.

SAPD responded to a shooting in progress around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Juanita Street after a passerby stopped to help an injured man.

Upon arrival, officers learned the homeowner, a man in his late 40s, had gotten into an argument with his ex-roommate and the roommate’s son when two rounds were fired.

The man was struck through the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two men, believed to be in their 30s and late 40s, fled the scene and are still on the run.

Officers are continuing to search for the two suspects.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.