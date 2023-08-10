Just how hot was July in San Antonio? These numbers might surprise you

Summer is still very much alive and well given it is August, but environmentalists are hoping it’s a more tame month than July was in terms of hot temperatures.

Globally, July was reportedly the warmest month on record ever, and much of the country was affected by abnormally high temperatures.

The trend certainly wreaked havoc on the San Antonio area, with sweltering heat being felt throughout the month.

Here are the July stats for temperatures in the San Antonio area, according to data from the National Weather Service.