Blue Alert issued for 2 men accused of shooting Harris County Deputy in Northeast Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Blue Alert in connection to the shooting of a law enforcement officer overnight.

Authorities are presently looking for Terran Green, 34, and James Green, 37, in the shooting of a 29-year-old deputy in Northeast Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when the shooting happened.

Terran Green is 5 feet, four inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. James Green is 5 feet six inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the pair may traveling in a blue 2016 Ford Escape with a Texas license plate number of SVJ6590.

The wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital by medical helicopter. The deputy is said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter and said DPS special agents are deployed and responding to the case.

“We will not stop until the criminal is caught & brought to justice. Cecilia & I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the sheriff’s deputy & their family.”

Blue Alerts began in 2008, and are designed to speed up the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously wound law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriffs Office at (346)286-2192 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.