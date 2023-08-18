Another mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in San Antonio area

(Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – For at least the seventh time this summer, a mosquito has tested positive for West Nile virus in the San Antonio area.

The latest positive test result came from a mosquito in a drainage channel in an unincorporated area of east Bexar County off Glen Fair Drive, according to Bexar County Public Works.

“Bexar County Public Works employees will be aggressively treating the area with a multitude of mosquito abatement efforts and treatments. Crews will be fogging the area early tomorrow morning when mosquitoes are most active. All standing water will be treated with larvicide tablets. All residents are asked to take precautions in and around their homes,” Bexar County officials said in a press release.

Within city limits, Metro Health has confirmed six West Nile-infected mosquitoes in their traps since June.

According to data from the CDC, there have been two reported cases of West Nile virus in humans in Bexar County this year and 20 cases in Texas.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months, according to the CDC.

The county suggests the following safety measures to help cut down on mosquito populations:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and petss water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.