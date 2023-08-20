KSAT Connect: Viewers share back-to-school photos

SAN ANTONIO – Many kids in the San Antonio area are back in the classroom after starting their new school year last week.
From candid breakfast pics to posing at the front door before catching the bus, KSAT viewers shared their back-to-school photos on KSAT Connect.
You can share your photos on KSAT Connect on KSAT.com or on our news app.
Check out some of the kids’ first-day looks and smiles, shared below:
Some families and schools had some pretty unique photo opportunities, including a twist on Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story.”
One viewer shared their student walking away for their final day the first day of elementary school!
While some children were all smiles... others didn’t seem to be quite as excited.