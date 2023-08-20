103º
KSAT Connect: Viewers share back-to-school photos

Many kids went back to the classroom last week to start the new school year

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Right: Lytle ISD student Camila Thompson on her first day of class Left: Luz Escorcia's first day of 2nd grade with Mayor Ron Nirenberg. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Many kids in the San Antonio area are back in the classroom after starting their new school year last week.

From candid breakfast pics to posing at the front door before catching the bus, KSAT viewers shared their back-to-school photos on KSAT Connect.

Check out some of the kids’ first-day looks and smiles, shared below:

andrea

Luz escorcia 1st day of second grade and look who we ran into

0
San Antonio
Proud Grandma

1st day of school. My Granddaughter Camila Thompson, Lytle ISD.

0
San Antonio
Agsnoopy

First day as a freshman and a shamrock.

0
San Antonio
Scott Shiotani

Lucy's first day. First grade. Meyer Elementary, Hondo

0
San Antonio
Micky$58
0
San Antonio
MDiaz

Hector F 1st day of 1st grade

0
San Antonio

Some families and schools had some pretty unique photo opportunities, including a twist on Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story.”

One viewer shared their student walking away for their final day the first day of elementary school!

Alyssa Cisneros

Last year in elementary for Bubby (Michael)! :(

1
San Antonio
Evm1113

Aubree,Araceli, &Arianna South San ISD

0
San Antonio

While some children were all smiles... others didn’t seem to be quite as excited.

My Nana

Liv Labus 1st day of 5th grade at Poth Elementary in Mrs. Hosek’s class!

1
San Antonio
Mike59

Grandkids back to school. Some happy, some not so.

0
San Antonio
Cindy C

My grandkids first day of school in the S.F.D.R.C.I.S.D

0
San Antonio
cmccowan

Connor and Casey getting back to the school grind!

0
Cibolo
Claudine Perez

Happy First Day Natalia Mustangs!!

0
Natalia

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

