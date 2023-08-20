KSAT Connect: Viewers share back-to-school photos

Right: Lytle ISD student Camila Thompson on her first day of class Left: Luz Escorcia's first day of 2nd grade with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

SAN ANTONIO – Many kids in the San Antonio area are back in the classroom after starting their new school year last week.

From candid breakfast pics to posing at the front door before catching the bus, KSAT viewers shared their back-to-school photos on KSAT Connect.

Check out some of the kids’ first-day looks and smiles, shared below:

andrea Luz escorcia 1st day of second grade and look who we ran into Aug 14, 2023 0 San Antonio

Agsnoopy First day as a freshman and a shamrock. Aug 15, 2023 0 San Antonio

MDiaz Hector F 1st day of 1st grade Aug 14, 2023 0 San Antonio

Some families and schools had some pretty unique photo opportunities, including a twist on Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story.”

One viewer shared their student walking away for their final day the first day of elementary school!

While some children were all smiles... others didn’t seem to be quite as excited.

My Nana Liv Labus 1st day of 5th grade at Poth Elementary in Mrs. Hosek’s class! Aug 15, 2023 0 San Antonio

cmccowan Connor and Casey getting back to the school grind! Aug 15, 2023 0 Cibolo

