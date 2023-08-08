Share your 2023 back-to-school photos with KSAT Connect

Please do not submit professional photos as we can not use them

SAN ANTONIO – The first day of school is quickly approaching, and we know you are taking photos of your students as they return to the classroom.

From candid breakfast pics to posed bus stop pictures, we want to see them!

Submit them to KSAT Connect, and you can be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “School” as the channel and “Back to School” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.