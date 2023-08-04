Prepare your kids for the new school year with help from Teach for America San Antonio

Teach for America San Antonio explains a few things you can do to help prepare your children for the new school year.

SAN ANTONIO – Teach for America is a nonprofit that has served families all across the United States.

The organization focuses on recruiting and developing educational leaders throughout the country. These leaders go on to teach in high-need and low-income areas.

“Opportunity does not have a barrier for your zip code,” Angelica Garza, managing director of development at Teach of America San Antonio said.

Teach for America San Antonio is wanting to make sure your children are prepared for the upcoming school year.

“So it really is a good time to have these conversations and start mentally preparing them for the year ahead knowing that their well-being is top of mind,” Garza said.

Some ways you can help prepare your children for the school year include:

Re-establishing a routine Bedtime, wakeup time, mealtime

Exposing them to different learning activities to get their minds stimulated Museums, learning gardens

Talk to them about their personal and academic goals

Talk to them about their fears and anxieties

“We know that students spend the majority of their time in classrooms during the school year so helping them adjust from summertime to the beginning of the year will help them acclimate to the transition,” Garza said.

For the upcoming school year, Teach for America San Antonio is developing and coaching 100 new teachers to help teach students in our area.

You can learn more about the Teach for America program by clicking here.