Here are the 2023 start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

(Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune)

An empty classroom at Chapa Middle School in Kyle on Aug. 24, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Summer break is just kicking off but parents and caregivers might already be wondering when the 2023-2024 academic year starts.

Whether you need to plan a vacation or find a summer program for your kids, knowing the start date for your child’s school district will help you plan ahead so your summer runs smoothly.

The first day of school for students varies by district and the upcoming school year has a three-week difference between the earliest and latest start dates.

The list below shows start dates for San Antonio-area school districts for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Each district is linked to the approved academic calendar for the school year, which provides more details regarding student holidays and extended breaks.