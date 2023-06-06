Here are the 2023 start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO – Summer break is just kicking off but parents and caregivers might already be wondering when the 2023-2024 academic year starts.
Whether you need to plan a vacation or find a summer program for your kids, knowing the start date for your child’s school district will help you plan ahead so your summer runs smoothly.
The first day of school for students varies by district and the upcoming school year has a three-week difference between the earliest and latest start dates.
The list below shows start dates for San Antonio-area school districts for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Each district is linked to the approved academic calendar for the school year, which provides more details regarding student holidays and extended breaks.
- Alamo Heights ISD — August 14
- Boerne ISD — August 10
- Comal ISD — August 21
- East Central ISD — August 14
- Edgewood ISD — August 7
- Floresville ISD — August 16
- Harlandale ISD — August 14
- IDEA Public Schools - August 9
- Jourdanton ISD — August 8
- Judson ISD — August 16
- La Vernia ISD - August 7
- Lackland ISD - August 14
- Lytle ISD — August 9
- Medina Valley ISD — August 21
- New Braunfels ISD — August 21
- North East ISD — August 14
- Northside ISD — August 28
- Pleasanton ISD — August 9
- Randolph Field ISD - August 16
- San Antonio ISD — August 15
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal-City ISD — August 15
- Somerset ISD — Pending
- South San ISD — August 9
- Southside ISD — August 14
- Southwest ISD — August 21
- Uvalde CISD — August 14