San Antonio Zoo to host ‘The Ultimate Pokémon GO Adventure’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is calling all Pokémon Trainers for the largest Pokémon event of the year.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as part of the biggest Pokémon GO event of the year, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global.

Entry to Pokémon GO Fest is included with H-E-B Community Days $8 admission to San Antonio Zoo and is free for zoo members.

The two-day extravaganza brings wild adventures, in-game opportunities with over 70 Pokémon and special guest appearances, including the voice of ‘Lillie,’ Laurie Hymes.

As an added bonus for the event, the zoo will give away exclusive zoo collectible Okapi cards on the Great Lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some players may receive limited rainbow versions of these collectible cards. Each player can claim one card while supplies last.

The zoo will also bring back its previous zoo-inspired Pokémon cards on the Great Lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

