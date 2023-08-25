Only 4 boat ramps will be open at Canyon Lake this weekend

CANYON LAKE, Texas – As Canyon Lake creeps closer to a historically low water level, many of the lake’s boat ramps have closed.

Canyon Lake is 68.9% full as of Friday, Aug. 25, with a recorded level of 892.86 feet.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told KSAT via phone on Friday that the lowest lake elevation ever recorded was 892.68 feet on Sept. 9, 2009.

The spokesperson also confirmed only four of the lake’s 23 boat ramps would be open this weekend:

Boat ramp 6 - located at 2078 Canyon Lake Drive with free access

Boat ramp 17 - located at 401 Old Hancock Road with free access

Boat ramp 18 - located on Canyon Park Road, requires a fee to access the park

Boat ramp 19 - located inside the Canyon Lake Marina, requires a fee

